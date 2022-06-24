The Bulgarian Parliament Friday is debating a resolution to lift the Bulgarian veto on the start of EU accession talks with Skopje, based on a French EU Council Presidency proposal. That can practically unblock the EU integration process for the Republic of North Macedonia and Albania.

The Bulgarian decision has been blocked for long due to a deep political rift in Bulgaria on the issue.

The final result, however, remains unclear as North Macedonia's Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski said Thursday that the French proposal is unacceptable for his country as is.