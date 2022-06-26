The Bulgarian Socialist Party was mandated to negotiate the formation of a government within this Parliament if the first political force, Continue the Change, invites them, BSP leader and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Industry Korneliya Ninova told journalists after the meeting of the National Council of the party on Sunday.

Ninova pointed out that the will of the National Council is for the Left not to participate in a government that includes GERB and MRF, and not to support these two parties if they are given cabinet-forming mandates.

Regarding possible negotiations with Continue the Change, the National Council has set a framework to be observed in the talks, Ninova explained.

According to Ninova, there are four short-term tasks. The first is to support the budget update. The second is the adoption of the laws on the Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan. The third - the reforms and project readiness needed for the plan to actually take effect, and the fourth is the preparation of the budget for 2023.

She cited healthcare, education, the economy, and the fight against corruption as priority policies that the BSP will adhere to during the talks.

Ninova added that the National Council voted a decision, 101-0, with three abstentions, which evaluates highly the work of BSP's ministers in the outgoing government.

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov is expected to tender the government's resignation early next week, after which head of State Rumen Radev will hand over an exploratory mandate to form a cabinet to the largest parliamentary political force, Continue the Change.