Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev began consultations with parliamentary groups to hand over a mandate to form a new government. On Monday the head of state should have held talks with representatives of "We Continue the Change", the GERB-SDS coalition, the MRF movement and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP). "We Continue the Change" and BSP however announced they would miss the consultations today and demanded other dates to be fixed.

On June 28 the consultations will continue with the party "There is Such a People" (ITN), the coalition "Democratic Bulgaria" and the Vazrazhdane party.

