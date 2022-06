Bulgaria’s head of state Rumen Radev is to hand a government-forming mandate to “We Continue the Change” on Friday. That was announced by the President’s Office.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on Dondukov 2 Blvrd.

The mandate is to be taken by the candidate for Prime Minister of the largest parliamentary group in the 47th National Assembly. It has 7 day to form a cabinet within the current parliament.