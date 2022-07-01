Bulgaria's president Rumen Radev handed the government-forming mandate to "We Continue the Change" party on Friday. The outgoing Finance Minister Asen Vassilev took the papers at a meeting in the Presidency building.

Few hours earlier Kirl Petkov announced Vassilev was nominated for the Prime Minister's post in a future cabinet of "We Continue the Change".

Vassilev must submit his proposed governent to President Radev within a week, and would then face a confidence vote in the 240-seat Parliament.