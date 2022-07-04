Nearly 140 police officers from the interior of the country have been deployed this summer to the Southern Black Sea coast. They are mainly distributed in maritime municipalities. If necessary, they are ready to reinforce the regional administrations along the coast, said the Director of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Burgas, Senior Commissioner Kaloyan Kaloyanov, on Monday at a ceremony celebrating the professional holiday of the Interior Ministry's employees.

Kaloyanov said that this summer police officers from the Czech Republic and Romania have also been deployed to Bulgaria's coast. He added that there was no increase in crimes in the region compared to 2020 and 2021.