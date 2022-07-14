GERB-SDS did not take the exploratory mandate to form a government within the framework of the 47th National Assembly. The party's refusal was announced by the chairwoman of the parliamentary group Desislava Atanasova at a meeting with the President Rumen Radev.

The coalition did not nominate a candidate for prime minister.

The head of state said that all the parties in the Parliamentand have the responsibility to find a way out of the deepening political and economic crises.