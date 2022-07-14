A group from the National Guards Unit of Bulgaria led the traditional Bastille Day foot march in Paris on Thursday.

Bulgarian servicemen who brought the national flag participated in the event at Champs-Elysées Boulevard. Bulgaria's Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov also took part in the celebrations.

There were also military units from other countries of Central and Eastern Europe, members of the Alliance and the EU - Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic.