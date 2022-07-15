Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev held consultations with all six parliamentary parties on Friday. The main topic was the forming of a new cabinet within the 47th National Assembly.

The first meeting was with representatives of “We Continue the Change”. They said that in order to secure a majority for the cabinet, they will conduct negotiations with all the MPs who are not dependent on behind-the-scenes forces.

According to the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) the next cabinet should be political, not expert.

“There Is Such a People” party are open to dialogue with their previous partners in the coalition - “We Continue the Change”, BSP and “Democratic Bulgaria”. They however think that the leaders must be changed.

“Democratic Bulgaria” (DB) are also convinced that negotiations should be within the framework of the collapsed coalition.

GERB, The Movement for Rights and Freedoms and “Vazrazhdane” party are sure that a new cabinet within the current parliament could not be formed.