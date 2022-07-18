Prime Minister Kiril Petkov's cabinet finishes its mandate with a 22% rate of approval and 70% of the electorate, who disapprove of its work, marking no significant change in its approval rates over the last three months, according to a survey ordered by 24 Chasa and conducted by Trend.

If parliamentary elections were held today, Petkov's Continue the Change party would end up as the second largest political group in the National Assembly with 21.4% of the vote, behind GERB-UDF with 23.6%.