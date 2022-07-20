The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic reached 1,189,000 after 7,820 tests identified 1,862 new infections on Tuesday, July 19, according to information posted on https://coronavirus.bg. The test positivity rate for the day was 23.81%.

Active COVID-19 cases in the country now number 14,209. There are 790 hospitalized patients, including 145 people who were checked in on Tuesday, over 73% of them unvaccinated. Of these, 42 people are in intensive care.

Tuesday saw 509 persons recover from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,137,484. Six patients died in 24 hours, and the death toll now stands at 37,307.

With 3,660 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 administered on Tuesday, the total number of inoculations reached 4,446,176.