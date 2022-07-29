July 29 was the last day of Bulgaria's the 47th National Assembly. In the plenary hall most of the parliamentary groups read their final declarations. The Bulgarian Socialist Party and the Movement for Rights and Freedom did not take the floor.

The sitting ended with a statement of the deputy Speaker Miroslav Ivanov. He points out that now, more than ever, the Bulgarians needs peace, stability and political elite it could trust.

"I call on all MPs to be more self-critical, more responsible and more honest in the future," Ivanov ended.