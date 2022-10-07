A total of 685 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria on Thursday. 12.7% of 5,383 tests turned out to be positive.

The number of active cases of coronavirus infection increased with 326 to 10 141. 97 people have been admitted to hospitals across the country so that their total number reached 636. 49 of them are in intensive care units.

Four COVID-related deaths have been reported yesterday. 355 people have been reported cured. 1971 vaccine dozes were administered on Thursday.