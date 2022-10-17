The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 1,270,081, after 1,791 tests identified 289 new infections on Sunday, of which 60.55% were of unvaccinated persons, according to data posted on https://coronavirus.bg/. The test positivity rate now stands at 16.14%.

The active cases are 11,218. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 690, including 46 in intensive care.

Another 13 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,221,079.

No fatalities were reported, and the death toll stands at 37,784.

With 40 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 4,565,888 vaccine doses have been administered so far, 2,072,635 people have completed their vaccination cycle, and 32,385 have been reboostered.