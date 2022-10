The new cases of coronavirus for the last 24 hours in Bulgaria are 1147. 7729 tests were performed, and 14.8 percent of them turned out to be positive.

11 more infected people died on Monday.

The active cases of COVID-19 are 10 408. The number of the patients in hospitals across the country is 679, 54 of them - in intensive care units.

884 doses of vaccines against the coronavirus were administered on Monday.