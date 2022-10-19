Bulgaria's 48th National Assembly opened on Wednesday. A total of 7 parties entered it after the last snap vote about two weeks ago.

The first sitting was opened by the oldest MP - Vezhdi Rashidov. After the official registration he said that there are 235 people's representatives in the hall.

“I've lived a long time, I've seen a lot, and I'm still looking for answers. As a little boy, I dreamed of discovering the world, fighting to become better and winning. I remember the humiliation and the change of names, the revolutionary impulse, the frosty winter of 1997. We changed our country, we overcame crises and fought disasters. And so, word by word, stone by stone, we built our lives. Have a good time and may God protect Bulgaria,” said Rashidov in his first speech.