On its opening day, Bulgaria's 48th National Assembly failed to elect a President.

Initially there were four nominees for the post - Rossen Zhelyazkov (GERB-SDS), Nikola Minchev ("We Continue the Change"), Petar Petrov ("Vazrazhdane") and Kristian Vigenin ("BSP for Bulgaria"). After more than two hours of disputes the Movement for Rights and Freedom nominated a fifth candidate - Yordan Tsonev.

However none of the candidates managed to win the support of the majority in the plenary hall after several voting procedures.

Then there was held another on - with the two candidates who received the most ballots - Rossen Zhelyazkov and Nikola Minchev, but noone succeedeed again.

The sitting of the Parliament wil contunue on Thursday morning.