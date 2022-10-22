Two of the parties in the Bulgarian Parliament - GERB-SDS and "Bulgarian Rise", met the contact group led by President Rosen Plevneliev (2012-2017) and Solomon Passy. The talks were held in the National Assembly building on Saturday. The idea of ​​creating the contact group came from GERB’s leader Boyko Borissov.

The situation is difficult, there are many crises to deal with, Desislava Atanasova, chairwoman of the parliamentary group of GERB-SDS, stated to the media after the meeting.

Atanasova hopes that in the coming days some of the parliamentary forces will rethink their positions and are to meet the contact group as well. “We Continue the Change", "BSP for Bulgaria" and “Democratic Bulgaria” refused to talk to Plevneliev and Passy.

Despite all Rossen Plevneliev pointed out that the contact group is optimistic and sees a much larger field of agreement than what is currently publicly visible.

Stefan Yanev's party "Bulgarian Rise" will work for more security, justice, solidarity, for the benefit of the national interests of the citizens and businesses. Violeta Komitova emphasized that the government should be anti-crisis.

“The parties in the National Assembly must interact, look for solutions and all politicians must carefully consider how they would participate. We are the smallest parliamentary group and we cannot determine the conditions,” Komitova pointed out.