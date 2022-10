A total of 167 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 1,273 tests performed.

The number of the active cases is 10 267.

701 infected patients are being treated in hospital, 58 of them - in intensive care units.

No COVID-related deaths have been registered in the country on Sunday. 13 people have been reported cured and 15 vaccine doses were administered.