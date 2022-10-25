Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev begins government-forming consultations with the parliamentary groups. He has already invited GERB-SDS to his office on Wednesday.

“I will not rush with the distribution of the government-forming mandates. The National Assembly has a lot of work to do - to adopt next year’s state budget and important legislation relating to the Recovery and Resilience Plan,” Radev said.

He expects the parties to assume responsibility and avoid making the mistake of the last Parliament when the MPs failed to form the relevant parliamentary committees for one month.