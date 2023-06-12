Bulgaria is hosting the Bulgarian-American exercise Thracian Sentry - 2023 from 12 to 30 June. The exercise will highlight the 30-year partnership between Tennessee and Bulgaria and commemorate many years of military cooperation between the Bulgarian Ministry of Defence and the Tennessee National Guard.

On the Bulgarian side, it will include military personnel from the Air Force and Joint Forces Command, and on the American side by the Tennessee Army and Air National Guard. C-130, C-17, and C-21 aircraft will be deployed for the exercise at Bezmer Air Base.

The Bulgarian Air Force will also participate in NATO's air exercise Air Defender 23, the Bundeswehr's website reported. From June 12 to 23, up to 250 aircraft will be stationed across six military bases, with 25 countries taking part.



It will be the biggest drill of its type since the military alliance was formed in 1949.

