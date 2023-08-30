Lightning fell on the Danube Stadium here and struck two children, killing one and leaving the other in critical condition. The incident, reported at around 7:20 pm on Wednesday evening, was confirmed to BTA by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Ruse.

Police and ambulances were sent to the scene, where children were practicing at the stadium.

The local emergency medical service said the two children were 11 years old. One was transported to the Medica University Hospital and the other to the Kanev University Hospital in the city, where it was admitted without any vital signs and was later pronounced dead despite doctors' resuscitation efforts, which lasted for an hour, Stella Krasteva from the lHospital's press centre said.

The child admitted to Medica University Hospital is in critical condition, the Hospital's press centre told BTA. The child arrived in the hospital without any vital signs, but doctors managed to resuscitate the boy, who has been intubated and put in a medically induced coma. Consultations are underway and doctors are trying to find out the extent of organ damage caused by the lightning.