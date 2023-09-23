The Council of Ministers will develop a new law on trade in agricultural goods, Minister of Agriculture Kiril Vatev told journalists in the Kalofer locality of Panicite. According to him, such a law is needed to put some limits on overcharges. He pointed out that during the checks on dairy products from the shelf in the store back to the producers, an increase in prices was reported.

“The strong cannot push down the weaker, because the weakest in this case turned out to be the farmer, who has nowhere lower to push prices,” Vatev said. He clarified that the work of the legislature is not to control the market, but to create the necessary rules for it to function. From there on, it is a question of supply and demand, Vatev added.