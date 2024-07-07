Bulgaria's air ambulance helicopter has completed its first operation in the mountains, interim Transport Minister Georgi Gvozdeykov said on Sunday.

Responding to a signal from the Mountain Rescue Service, the ambulance was dispatched to the area of Mount Botev in the Balkan Mountains. The medical team - Dr Tina Dimitrova and nurse Teodora Ardalska - provided first aid and the injured was successfully transported to St George's University Hospital in Plovdiv.