Photo: NOVA
The machine was dispatched to the area of Mount Botev in the Balkan Mountains
Bulgaria's air ambulance helicopter has completed its first operation in the mountains, interim Transport Minister Georgi Gvozdeykov said on Sunday.
Responding to a signal from the Mountain Rescue Service, the ambulance was dispatched to the area of Mount Botev in the Balkan Mountains. The medical team - Dr Tina Dimitrova and nurse Teodora Ardalska - provided first aid and the injured was successfully transported to St George's University Hospital in Plovdiv.