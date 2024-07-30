On Tuesday there will be sun and temperatures will be high in the Western part of the country. Over Eastern Bulgaria there will be clouds and brief but in some parts heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Hail is also in the forecast. Minimum temperatures - 18-21°C., for Sofia 18°C, maximum temperatures - 28-33° C., for Sofia 29° C.

Over the Black Sea coast there will be clouds with brief showers and thunderstorms. Temperature of the air 27-28° C., the same as the temperature of the sea water.

Over the mountains there will be sun and changeable clouds in the Western part of the country. Over the mountains of Eastern Bulgaria rain is in the forecast. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1,200 m. 25° C., at 2,000 m. 17° C.

On Wednesday there will be sun and temperatures will start to climb.