1161 samples were tested for the past 24 hours in Bulgaria. 37 of them turned to be positive for COVID-19, prof. Todor Kantardzhiev said on Saturday.

The active cases countrywide are 1487 and a 131 children are among the positive for COVID-19. There are 322 patients in hospitals, while 45 of them are in an intensive care units. 573 patients are cured.

The cases found are as it follows: Sofia - 23; Blagoevgrad - 2; Vidin - 2; Kyustendil - 1; Pazardzhik - 3; Pleven - 2; Plovdiv - 1; Sliven - 1; Smolyan - 1; Yambol - 1.

Malls in Bulgaria reopen