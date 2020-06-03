On June 10 Bulgaria is to allow all outdoor collective and individual sports trainings and competitions for all age groups in front of a live audience. The sports facilities will operate at 30% of their premises’ capacity.

There must be at least two empty seats between each visitor or people must seat at a distance of at least 1.5 meters from one another, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Bulgaria’s Minister of Health also allows as of June 15 all indoor collective and individual sport trainings and competitions for all age groups. The requirements for physical distancing are equal to requirements for social distancing which apply to outdoor sports events.