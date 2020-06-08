The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria is 2,727, the Health Ministry said in a press

release on Monday morning.

Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev: Curbing the COVID-19 outbreaks could be done without extreme measures

The latest confirmed cases are 16. A total of 1,548 patients have recovered while 158 are in hospital, 12 in intensive care units. There are no COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Medical staff infections are 294, with no new cases in the past 24 hours.