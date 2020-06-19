"We have to strictly follow the “triple D rule” - Discipline, Distance and Disinfection! “Otherwise, there would be deaths!”

Record high number of people infected with COVID-19 for past 24 hours

The appeal was published by Prof. Dr. Asen Baltov, director of the "Pirogov" Hospital in Sofia, on his Facebook page.

Baltov's message came after it became clear that Bulgaria had set a record for newly infected people in one day with 132 registered cases.