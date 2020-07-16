Reshuffles in Bulgaria’s government are to be discussed after the motion of no-confidence submitted by the socialist party. That was announced at a press conference of the ruling coalition on Thursday.

The debates on the motion in the parliament will be held on Monday.

“The ruling coalition remains stable and will continue to govern the country until the end of the cabinet’s term,” said Valeri Simeonov, leader of of National Front for the Salvation of Bulgaria.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov explained that it is not the right moment for a caretaker cabinet. In his opinion the country will collapse the leaders of the ongoing protests rule it.