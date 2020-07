As of 19 July, Pirogov emergency hospital in Sofia will perform PCR tests for Covid-19 for people travelling abroad, and will issue certificates in English.

267 newly registered COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria

The testing will take place from 8 AM until 10 AM, and the results will be made available between 12 PM and 1 PM on the following day. The samples taken will be tested at a certified PCR laboratory in real time.