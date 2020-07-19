196 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours, single information portal data from midnight indicates.

This is 100 cases fewer than the previous day, but out of far fewer PCR tests - 2,003. This means that almost 10% of the PCR tests performed have returned positive.

605 patients with coronavirus have been hospitalized, 34 are in ICU. 2 have died over the past 24 hours.

Абонирайте се БЕЗПЛАТНО за информационния бюлетин на nova.bg ТУК , за да получавате най-важните новини от деня на електронната си поща.