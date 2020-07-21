The fifth vote of no confidence against Bulgaria’s current cabinet was rejected by the parliament on Tuesday.

MPs from the ruling GERB party and the representatives of the United Patriots – a total of 124 people, voted “against”. 102 MPs from the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms voted “for” the motion. 11 MPs abstained.

After the voting the representatives of BSP left the plenary hall.

The ruling coalition announced talks about changes of ministers are to start in the comming days.