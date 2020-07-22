Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of IMRO Krasimir Karakachanov and the Chairman of the NFSB Valeri Simeonov discussed changes in the government at a Coalition Council on Wednesday. It will meet again tomorrow and the coalition is to discuss the results ot the talks about changes in the government.

The three politicians have also commented on the economic and social measures related to COVID-19 crisis.