Four ministers from Bulgaria’s cabinet have lost their posts on Thursday and one is going to head another ministry. The changes were announced by the Prime Minister Boyko Borissov after a meeting of the partners from the ruling coalition GERB – United Patriots.

The coalition proposes Interior Minister Mladen Marinov to be replaced by Hristo Terziiski, the director of the General Directorate National Police.

The current Health Minister Kiril Ananiev will take over the post of the Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov. Goranov is released from office due to reduced control over the gambling commission over the last five years, Borissov explained.

Ananiev’s current position will be taken by the current head of Alexandrovska Hospital in Sofia Kostadin Angelov.

The Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov also resigns and will be replaced by his deputy Lachezar Borisov.

The Deputy Prime Minister Mariana Nikolova is to take up the duties of the Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova.

The prime minister further announced that after the end of the government's mandate, he would work on strengthening the GERB party.