In the beginning of the next week Bulgaria’s government is to announce new social and economic measures to support all citizens and businesses affected by COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at a press conference in the Council of Ministers’ building.

Deputy Prime Minister Krasimir Karakachanov explained that the cabinet will rearrange some of its priorities. Among them are the care for the elderly people, the Bulgarian communities abroad and the demographic problems in Bulgaria.