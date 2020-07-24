In a parliamentary sitting this morning, Bulgaria's Parliament voted on the dismissal from their posts of Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, Interior Minister Mladen Marinov, Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov, Healthcare Minister Kiril Ananiev and Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova.

Their departments are taken over by Kiril Ananiev, who becomes Minister of Finance, Chief Commissioner Hristo Terziiski who has sworn in as Minister of Interior, Lachezar Borisov as Minister of Economy, Prof. Kostadin Angelov as Minister of Healthcare and Deputy Prime Minister Mariana Nikolova took over the Ministry of Tourism.

116 MPs voted for the changes. 89 deputies were against, there were no abstentions.

The parliamentary group of the ruling GERB party issued a statement saying that Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev was destroying democracy and was aiming at introducing a presidential republic by dissolving parliament and amending the Constitution.