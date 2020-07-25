270 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 5,963 PCR tests performed, the Single Coronavirus Information Portal informs.

Thus, the total number of people infected with the disease since the beginning of the pandemic reached 10,123 people.

The highest number of new cases is in Sofia-55, Plovdiv-39 and Blagoevgrad-26.

A total of 221 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. 8 people died with coronavirus in the past 24 hours. There are 4,534 active cases, as of today.