A total of 189 new cases of coronavirus have been registered during the last 24 hours with 2,161 PCR tests performed, according to the Single Information Portal. This is 81 cases less than yesterday, when 5,963 people were tested.

The highest number of newly infected people is in Sofia - 92, followed by Varna with 16 cases and Blagoevgrad with 15 cases.

No new cases have been found in 8 districts - Veliko Tarnovo, Vidin, Kardzhali, Lovech, Razgrad, Stara Zagora, Targovishte and Shumen.

54 people have been cured, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 5,306. One person has died, bringing the number of victims of the epidemic to 338.

The active cases are 4,668. So far, 10,312 people have been infected with the coronavirus.