All Bulgarian citizens travelling from Bulgaria to Austria, as well as European Union citizens arriving from Bulgaria, must present a certificate for a negative PCR test upon entering Austria, not older than 3 days before arrival in the country, as well as a medical certificate in German or English, the Bulgarian embassy in Vienna reports.

Until now, all citizens travelling from Bulgaria to Austria were required to provide the Austrian authorities with a certificate of a negative PCR test not older than 4 days before entering the country, and in the absence of a certificate, travellers were placed under a 14-day home quarantine.

According to the new rules published in the Austrian State Gazette, if the required documents are not submitted, citizens will be placed under a 10-day home quarantine or quarantine in a suitable accommodation.