115 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria for the past 24 hours after 3502 PCR tests.

Most of the new cases of infection are in Sofia, Plovdiv and Blagoevgrad. This is shown by data in the Unified Information Portal published at midnight.

Two people with COVID-19 passed away and 49 recovered during the past day. There are 4732 active COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria with a total of 682 hospitalized patients.

34 are currently in intensive care. The total number of registered cases of COVID-19 in this country has reached 10,427 after 239,294 tests.

340 people with coronavirus have died since the beginning of the pandemic and 5355 have recovered.