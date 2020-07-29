The Supreme Administrative Court has definitively overruled a decision of the administrative court in Sliven as unlawful. The Sliven court ruled that the obligation to administer vaccines to children attending kindergarten is discriminatory.

The health authorities appealed the decision. The Supreme Administrative Court judges ruled that the requirement for mandatory vaccination does not pit one group of children against another. Its only aim is to create suitable conditions for carrying out the planned childhood immunization established by law and protects their health and life from epidemics.

In this way the state protects the health and life of all Bulgarian citizens, read the motives of the court decision, as quoted by the press service of the Supreme Administrative Court.