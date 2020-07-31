265, or 3.99% of the 6,639 PCR performed in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours have returned positive. The biggest number of newly registered cases is in Sofia - 51, in Dobrich - 48, and in Varna - 46, indicate data from the single information portal.

202 have recovered, and 6 have died. 751 patients with coronavirus infection are in hospital, 34 in intensive care. The number of active COVID-19 cases is 4,873.

There is a drop in the number of people who are unedr quarantine - 9,300. The peak was on 20 May, 2020 when 40,500 people were in isolation.