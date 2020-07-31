An excessive heat warning has been issued for today, 31 July, for the entire country.

An amber alert has been issued for 7 regions of Bulgaria – Plovdiv, Stara Zagiora, Haskovo, Yambol, Burgas, Varna and Sliven – for dangerously hot weather with temperatures reaching 40 degrees C. In all other parts of the country a yellow alert is in place.

In the afternoon the clouds will increase and there will be isolated showers and thunder in Western and Northern Bulgaria.