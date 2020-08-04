The new cases of coronavirus registered in this country for the past 24 hours are 204 after 4 137 PCR tests, according to the official data published on the Unified Information Portal.

In the past 24 hours, 16 people passed away and 264 recovered. 823 patients are in hospital as 43 are in intensive care units. Most of the new cases were registered in Sofia - 51, followed by Varna - 42 and Dobrich - 19.