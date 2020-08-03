This has been reported by the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Greece extends the requirement for presenting a negative PCR test when entering the country from Bulgaria by air and land until August 15.
This has been reported by the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. People who enter from Bulgaria, as well those from Romania, will have to present a negative PCR test done not more than 72 hours before their trip.
Belgium introduces mandatory quarantine for arrivals from two Bulgarian regions