Just over 5 million euros from the Innovation and Competitiveness Operational Program will be redirected to support the tourism sector affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was said by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at a meeting with representatives of the tourism industry. The government's press service points out that criteria for applying have already been set.

According to Minister of Tourism Mariana Nikolova, the money is "a breath of fresh air, which is especially important for tour operators and travel agents." The scheme is expected to start at the end of August.