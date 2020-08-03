Belgium is introducing a mandatory quarantine for persons arriving from two regions in Bulgaria - the Northeast and the Southwest region, Belgium's Foreign Ministry has announced.

119 news cases of COVID-19

Arriving persons will be placed under a two-week quarantine - at home if they have a permanent address in Belgium, or at a reception centre.

Travellers from both areas are also subject to mandatory testing for COVID-19. For those arriving in Belgium from the North Central, South-East and South-Central regions of Bulgaria, the testing and quarantine are recommended.

Travel from Belgium to the Northeastern and Southwestern regions of Bulgaria is prohibited. It is recommended to travel with special attention to the North Central, Southeast and South Central regions in Bulgaria.