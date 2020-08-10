The big fires raging in the municipalities of Svilengrad and Topolovgrad have already been limited from three sides. This was announced at a briefing in the village of Studena by Chief Commissioner Nikolay Nikolov, director of the Fire Safety and Protection of the Population Directorate.

Today work continues on controlling the fire front between the villages of Matochina and Varnik in Sakar Mountain, which are one kilometer away from the Turkish border. If the fire is not stopped by noon, Turkish help will be sought.

Firefighters did not allow the fire to reach villages. No one was injured or killed. The area affected by the fire is more than 50 thousand decares. These are mostly dry grasses and shrubs, but pine forests in some places.

The fire near the border village of Lesovo has been extinguished, according to the police in Yambol. The fire raged for two days and covered an area of ​​11,000 decares, mainly dry grass and bushes.