116 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours, or 3.16% of the 3,667 PCR performed, single information portal data as of midnight show.

854 coronavirus patients are in hospital, 54 - in intensive care. 12 people with coronavirus have died over the past 24 hours, 208 have recovered.

13,512 is the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Bulgaria since the start of the pandemic. 5,073 cases are still active.